KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Chestnut.
Officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.
There, inside a home, they found a man deceased.
Later on Saturday, the victim was identified as Andre P. Jones, a 21-year-old from KC.
One person is in custody.
The case remains under investigation.
