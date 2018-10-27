Generic Police Lights 2

File photo. 

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Chestnut.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.

There, inside a home, they found a man deceased.

Later on Saturday, the victim was identified as Andre P. Jones, a 21-year-old from KC.

One person is in custody.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.