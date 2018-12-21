KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after a crash involving a semi and a car on Interstate 435.
It happened about 10 a.m. Friday at 87th Street.
The crash temporally closed two southbound lanes of the interstate.
Investigators cleared the scene about 1 p.m.
The victim's identity has not been released at this time.
