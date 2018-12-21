KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died in a crash that involved a semi, a car, and a dump truck on Interstate 435.
It happened about 10 a.m. on Friday north of 87th Street.
An investigation determined that a black Kia was headed south when it was hit from behind by a Peterbilt semi pulling a flatbed trailer.
After the impact, the Kia was pushed into the right guardrail. Then, it was redirected into the traffic lane and was struck by a dump truck that was going south.
The driver was the only person in the Kia and died at the scene.
Neither truck driver was injured.
The crash temporarily closed two southbound lanes of the interstate.
Investigators cleared the scene at about 1 p.m.
The victim's identity has not been released at this time.
