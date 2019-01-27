Triple Shooting Elmwood Raw_frame_735.png

The 2200 block of Elmwood.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- One person is dead and two others are hurt following a triple-shooting late Saturday night in Kansas City.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday evening.

They were called to the fire station in the 2100 block of Van Brunt.

There, they located three shooting victims in a vehicle. A man in his late teens was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to the hospital.

It's believed the victims were shot in the 2200 block of Elmwood.

If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

