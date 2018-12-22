KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating a fatal wreck in the area of 18th Street and Steele Road.
The wreck happened around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday.
Police at the scene tell KCTV5 News a white vehicle was in the left lane on 18th Street and attempted to move into the right lane.
The vehicle clipped a second car and flipped over, landing in a ditch.
The person driving the white vehicle was transported to the hospital, where they later died.
The driver of the other car was not injured.
There were no passengers in either car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.