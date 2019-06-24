KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a wreck on Highway 169 and NW Barry Road.
KC Scout says 169 Highway is closed between Barry Road and 68th Street as a result of the crash.
Police say four people were ejected from the vehicle.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.