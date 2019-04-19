KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening.
The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Olive St.
The victim was reportedly found in the parking lot. The individual then died at the hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is KC's 42nd homicide of 2019. This time last year, the city was at 40. In 2017, it was at 34.
