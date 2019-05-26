KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A shooting outside a Kansas City, Kansas apartment complex has left one man dead and police are on the hunt for his killer.
It happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunday on Parkwood Boulevard near Brown Avenue.
There is no suspect information, but police hope that could change.
"With it being such a nice day, hopefully we can locate some people who were outside who maybe saw the suspect either run away or however they got away, get that information,” an officer at the scene said. “That's kind of where we're at right now."
Police have not released any information about the victim.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 816-474-TIPS.
