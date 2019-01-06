GENERIC: Police lights
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

It happened in the 2300 block of NE Scandia Drive in the Northland.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside an apartment. 

One other person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. 

Police said there's no information about the suspect(s) or a motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

