KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has been killed after a shooting Tuesday evening.
Police are investigating a shooting near East 41st and Monroe that occurred just after 4 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located a shooting victim with no signs of life. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Witnesses said a gold SUV left the scene after the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.