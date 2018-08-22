1 dead after rollover crash near Archie

CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: On Thursday, the driver who was killed was identified as
Trent C. Schindler, a 21-year-old from Archie, Missouri.
Previous coverage below.
Authorities in Cass County say one person has died after a rollover wreck Wednesday morning.
The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. near S Austin Road and E 343rd Street, east of Archie, MO.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a single vehicle rolled over in the ditch at the intersection of Austin and E 343rd. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unknown what caused the driver to crash.
