BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A pilot has been killed after a small plane crashed into a grain bin near Bulter.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C425 departed from Vero Beach, Florida, and was headed to the Butler Memorial Airport when it crashed Monday morning.
The FAA said they had no information on whether the pilot had radioed any problems.
Butler is about 55 miles south of Kansas City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the pilot was the only person aboard the plane. The pilot's name wasn't immediately released.
The Bates County Sheriff's Office said that multiple agencies responded and secured the scene.
No details have been released about the cause of the crash.
