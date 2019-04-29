GENERIC: Police lights
SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – One person has died after a one motorcycle accident on 50 Highway just a quarter mile west of Sedalia limits.

According to reports, the crash occurred as the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle traveled off the roadway and overturned.

The driver was ejected and struck a tree. The motorcycle came to rest in a ditch off the south side of 50 Highway.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police later identified the driver as 29-year-old Casey Allred of Sedalia.

