SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – One person has died after a one motorcycle accident on 50 Highway just a quarter mile west of Sedalia limits.
According to reports, the crash occurred as the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
The driver was ejected and struck a tree. The motorcycle came to rest in a ditch off the south side of 50 Highway.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police later identified the driver as 29-year-old Casey Allred of Sedalia.
