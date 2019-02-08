2 dead after mobile home fire in rural Cass County

The fire happened at 4:10 a.m. in the 18000 block of South Shimel Road  in Strasburg, MO.

CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were killed in a house fire Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered a mobile home engulfed in flames.

One occupant escaped the home. However, firefighters say two bodies were found inside.

