KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for the driver of a car that killed one person.
Police say the driver fled on foot.
The crash happened on 67th Street and Troost Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
According to police that driver was traveling south down Troost in a dark gray Impala when it went off the road and crashed into this bus stop. A man who had been sitting inside on the bench was hit and killed.
Immediately following the crash, the driver of the Impala fled on foot eastbound and has not been located.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police ask if anyone knows anything about the person who was driving that impala to call the TIPS hotline (816) 474-8477.
