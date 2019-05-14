1 dead after crash on K-10 near Ridgeview in Lenexa

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway K-10 near Ridgeview.
A 2004 Kia Sorento and a 2016 Peterbilt Semi were both traveling westbound on K-10. The Semi slowed down due to traffic and the Kia was unable to slow down and struck the rear of the semi.
The wreck happened about 1:40 p.m.
Westbound traffic is being diverted off of K-10 onto Renner and Ridgeview.
The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Dylan Garnett from Shawnee.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
