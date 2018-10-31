ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- As people head out to trick-or-treat Wednesday evening the Drug Enforcement Agency is warning about the dangers of drug-laced treats at Halloween.
The St. Louis DEA says there is no specific threat being mentioned.
However, the Midwest has seen a rise in the commercial production of drug-laced candy.
Last Halloween the DEA discovered marijuana laced candy sold in packages similar to traditional candies.
Officials say look for unusual wrapping or misspelled labels when inspecting children’s candy.
If any are found, report it to police.
