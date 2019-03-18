OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department for Children and Families confirms it is investigating the situation involving child abuse claims at the home of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

DCF says the investigation is due to an ongoing report they received but did not elaborate.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office released a statement Monday, concerning the “… investigation of allegations regarding Tyreek Hill."

The prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing and that it would be irresponsible to make definitive “official” statements before the investigation is complete.

KCTV5’s investigative team broke the news Friday of two Overland Park police reports at Hill’s home. The first was filed March 5. Both Tyreek Hill and his fiancé, Crystal Espinal, are named. The nature of the call was child abuse-neglect.

+3 Police investigate 2 incidents of suspected child abuse at home of Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill There are new accusations against Chiefs All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill who is the target of two investigations into allegations of child abuse.

In the second case, filed March 14, the nature of the call was "battery," listing a “juvenile” as the victim. The only other person named in that report is Espinal.

The district attorney has not given a timeline for when he will decide whether to file charges.