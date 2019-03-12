FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Over the last 48-hours, KCTV5 has seen several serious accidents.
While the investigations continue, there is a risk to be aware of right now.
“We lose an hour and it’s very disruptive to the sleep cycle,” Dr. Stevens with the University of Kansas Health Systems, said.
Scientists found an increase in vehicle accidents the first six days after daylight saving time.
One researcher said, the percent of crashes that kill someone increases in the U.S. from 5.4% to 7.6%.
Some drivers are not surprised by the data.
“Anytime your off-guard, things could happen,” Jeff Jones, a local driver, said.
“People are not paying as much attention on the roads and there is a lot of consequences from this time change,” Dr. Stevens said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says drowsy driving is a problem they see a lot.
“We’ve worked numerous crashes, far too many where sleeping driving resulted in someone losing their life,” Sergeant Colin Stosberg with the Missouri Highway Patrol, said.
And AAA also warns drivers who are driving drowsy. Their study says people who sleep six to seven hours a night are twice as likely to be involved in a crash.
“Yeah, I don’t do much anymore because I’m no good tired (SIC),” Jerry Plummer, another local driver, said.
Traffic safety experts advise drivers to be more cautious and know your limitations.
A few recommendations for tired drivers from Kennedy Drive Right School of Johnson County include turning on the radio, keeping it cool in the vehicle, grab caffeine and take a break after driving for 45- 60 minutes.
A decision that may save you or someone else on the road.
“When you’re tired, you can’t be as efficient the next day, you don’t get as much done and it really back fires,” Dr. Stevens stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.