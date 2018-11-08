ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- A disturbing video from 2016 has sparked outrage around the country.
One of the women facing charges worked at Kiddi Kollege up until six months ago.
St. Louis police are searching for her.
Two St. Louis daycare workers are now facing felony charges after preschool children in their care were encouraged to fight each other.
The brawl was caught on camera and parents say it lasted 35 minutes. One 4-year-old suffered a black eye and other injuries.
St. Louis prosecutors say one of the day care workers was 28-year-old Mickala Guilford. "This employee resigned her position in May 2018 when she moved to St. Louis," said Jonathan J. Kopek, Kiddi Kollege District Manager.
However, following her resignation in St. Louis, she attained a job at Kiddi Kollege in Olathe, Kansas and she worked there until six months ago.
According to Kopek, "this employee passed all KBI background checks and never had any issues regarding the treatment of the children."
Guilford was charged for the crime in 2016 when the video was handed over to authorities but prosecutors say they lacked evidence in the case and she was released.
Two weeks ago, investigators said they could obtain additional evidence.
Guilford’s former co-worker in St. Louis Tena Dailey, is also charged with first-degree endangering a child.
St. Louis prosecutors say they reported the crime to state authorities in Missouri.
We reached out to Kansas officials but have not heard back.
The full statement from Kopek can be read below:
