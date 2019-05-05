Daviess Co., MO (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a 61-year-old man.
At about 12:44 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th, a motorcyclist was heading southbound on MO Hwy. 13 when it went off the roadway, struck a guardrail end and overturned.
The driver was thrown and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The motorcyclist was identified as Richard Moore of Trenton, MO.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.