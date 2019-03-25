OLATHE, KS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas says she is committed to expanding health care access and combatting climate change.
But during a town hall meeting Sunday in Olathe, Davids stopped short of endorsing "Medicare For All" or a "Green New Deal" pushed by many leading Democrats.
The Kansas City Star reports Davids says she is focusing on health care legislation that would get bipartisan support. She says she can't say yet whether she supports a bill to give all Americans access to government-run health care.
She notes she is co-sponsoring legislation to give states incentives to expand Medicaid eligibility.
Davids said she isn't currently backing the Green New Deal because it contains some specific policies she doesn't support. But she agrees the country needs to find bold ways to address climate change.
