The Missouri State Highway Patrol has a message to the Show Me state residents: Drive sober, or get pulled over.

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) --- A dashcam video released Sunday evening by the Missouri Highway Patrol shows a drunk driver nearly striking a trooper. 

The trooper was parked on the side of Interstate 70 in Boone County, Mo.

"Not sure if gets much closer than this," the patrol said in a tweet

The patrol said the driver of that car was arrested for driving while intoxicated. 

The car nearly struck a second vehicle. 

No drivers were injured. 

