KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) --- A dashcam video released Sunday evening by the Missouri Highway Patrol shows a drunk driver nearly striking a trooper.
The trooper was parked on the side of Interstate 70 in Boone County, Mo.
"Not sure if gets much closer than this," the patrol said in a tweet
The patrol said the driver of that car was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
The car nearly struck a second vehicle.
No drivers were injured.
