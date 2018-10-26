LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A "letter to the editor" making inflammatory claims about Interim Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte has sparked a Twitter war between him and the newspaper editor who published it.
The editor for the Lee’s Summit Tribune said the letter came in late last night.
She points out that she simply printed it and didn’t write it and, although she didn’t ask Forte for a rebuttal before putting it up, she did offer him that chance after and he rejected her offer.
The writer of the letter on the newspaper’s website said she attended a “Candidate Forum” in which Forte painted “personnel of the Jackson County Sheriff’s department” as “drunks, racists, good ole boys and uneducated.”
The letter came from a relative of David Bernal, who is running for sheriff against Forte.
Forte got on Twitter and called the letter “full of lies.” KCTV5 News asked if he would speak to reporter Betsy Webster in person and he tweeted this: “There will be no further discussion about the matter by me. I have more important issues to address.”
The editor at the newspaper said she does not know what was actually said because no one at the paper attended the forum.
KCTV5 News has tried reaching Forte’s opponent with no success.
Forte is also criticizing her decision to publish the letter so quickly. We will have her response to that coming up at 10 p.m.
