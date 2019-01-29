Dangerously cold weather on the way prompts wind chill warnings

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The first punch of colder air has arrived with the second stronger push expected overnight.
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected over the next few days with wind chills Wednesday morning anticipated in the negative teens.
A wind chill advisory will be in effect from until noon Wednesday for the Kansas City area. At the same time, a wind chill warning for even more dangerous cold is in effect for the same time frame in areas north and east of the Kansas City metro.
In areas under the advisory, wind chills could dip into the -15 to -20 degree range while areas under the warning could experience wind chills in the -25 to -35 degree range.
Health officials urge that air this cold should not be messed with and it dangerous for those outdoors for long periods of time.
Skies will clear after midnight as the north wind continues to blow in at a steady rate of 8-12 mph. The temperature will fall into the -5 range by sunrise which is when the most dangerous wind chills will arrive.
"We have a solid 24 hour window of this brutal cold, and then we will make a quick rebound by the end of week into the weekend," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little said.
A few flurries or brief snow showers will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday.
The city of Independence has encouraged citizens to stay inside if possible and if they must go outside or travel, to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families.
“We anticipate dangerously cold temperatures this week which puts our citizens and first responders at risk,” Independence Fire Chief Doug Short said. “Our Division of Emergency Preparedness is closely monitoring the weather and we will continue to provide updates to the public as they are made available. Please take steps to protect yourself and your family, and in an emergency please call 9-1-1.”
It will feel like -20 degrees tomorrow morning at this time......do I need to tell you how to prepare??! @KCTV5— Erin Little (@ErinKCTV5) January 29, 2019
If the outdoors cannot be avoided, make sure the nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin, and fingers are covered in warm dry clothing. These are the areas most at-risk for frostbite and should be protected at all times.
Frostbite symptoms include a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy and numbness. If you detect symptoms of frostbite, seek medical care.
