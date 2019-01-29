KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The first punch of colder air has arrived with the second stronger push expected overnight.
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected over the next few days with wind chills Wednesday morning anticipated to bottom out near -20 degrees for most of the Kansas City metro.
A wind chill advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday for the Kansas City area. At the same time, a wind chill warning for even more dangerous cold is will go in effect for the same time frame in areas north and east of the metro for cities near St. Joseph, Trenton and Chillicothe.
In areas under the advisory, wind chills could dip into the -15 to -20 degree range while areas under the warning could experience wind chills in the -25 to -35 degree range.
Health officials urge that air this cold should not be messed with and it dangerous for those outdoors for long periods of time.
Skies will clear after midnight as the north wind continues to blow in at a steady rate of 8-12 mph. The temperature will fall into the -5 range by sunrise which is when the most dangerous wind chills will arrive.
"We have a solid 24 hour window of this brutal cold, and then we will make a quick rebound by the end of week into the weekend," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little said.
A few flurries or brief snow showers will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday.
The city of Independence has encouraged citizens to stay inside if possible and if they must go outside or travel, to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families.
“We anticipate dangerously cold temperatures this week which puts our citizens and first responders at risk,” Independence Fire Chief Doug Short said. “Our Division of Emergency Preparedness is closely monitoring the weather and we will continue to provide updates to the public as they are made available. Please take steps to protect yourself and your family, and in an emergency please call 9-1-1.”
It will feel like -20 degrees tomorrow morning at this time......do I need to tell you how to prepare??! @KCTV5— Erin Little (@ErinKCTV5) January 29, 2019
If the outdoors cannot be avoided, make sure the nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin, and fingers are covered in warm dry clothing. These are the areas most at-risk for frostbite and should be protected at all times.
Stages of Frostbite. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/U99fSvhJIg— Gary Amble (@GARYAMBLEKCTV5) January 29, 2019
Frostbite symptoms include a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy and numbness. If you detect symptoms of frostbite, seek medical care.
“The problem is we provide incredibly important basic services that sometimes need to be taken care of on an emergency basis so if you got a water main break we're going to have the crews out there to fix it as fast as possible and that goes no matter what the temperature is,” Chris Hernandez, who is the Director of the City Communications Office, said.
The city says for those workers who have to work, they will make sure they get plenty of breaks to warm up and they’ll try to schedule other workers for things like indoor vehicle maintenance and customizing schedules as much as they can to give their crews a break.
Workers off Meyer Boulevard were installing a new fire hydrant trying to get as much done as they possibly can before Wednesday’s arctic blast.
There are a lot of ongoing projects that may be delayed by a day such as the efforts to collect all the debris from the recent winter storm and pothole repair could suffer a very slight setback, but they’ll be back at it again come Thursday.
The city says some of its equipment simply doesn’t work well in such horribly cold weather, it can easily affect the hydraulics of the trucks.
The workers KCTV5 talked to who are anticipating working outside Wednesday say they’ll be dressed for it.
