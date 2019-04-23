FILE - In this May 26, 2006, file photo, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., right, and his mother Brenda Jackson, front left, arrive for the premiere of the Disney/Pixar animated film "Cars" at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Jackson, a longtime employee at JR Motorsports, has died following a battle with cancer. She was 65. The team announced her death Monday, April 22, 2019.