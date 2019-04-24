OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not face any criminal charges connected with a pair of child abuse incidents reported at his Overland Park home.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said that his office will not pursue criminal charges in the case but noted that a child protective services investigation was ongoing.

He also noted that Kansas has a five-year statute of limitations in cases of child abuse, so new evidence could reopen the case.

Though charges were not filed, Howe also said he did believe a crime happened in this incident.

“It bothers us when we see something that has happened to a child like this but cant do anything about it,” he told reporters.

Hill has lost custody of his son with fiancée Crystal Espinal following the investigation into two different reported cases of child abuse at Hill’s Overland Park residence, one on March 5 and one on March 14.

In the March 5 incident, both Hill and Espinal were named, with the nature of the call being listed as child abuse/neglect.

Records of the second incident on March 14 show the nature of the incident being “battery” while only listing a “juvenile” as the victim. Espinal is the only other person listed on that report.

Howe confirmed the child was in state custody but would not elaborate much further, citing the ongoing child services investigation.

"I can't talk about the child, its placement or what is going on in that matter. What I can say is the child is safe," he said. "We want to hold people accountable that hurt children, but there are other mechanisms for us to protect that child other than filing criminal charges."

The investigation into the abuse allegations came after a banner year on the field for Hill, in which he caught for 1,479 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Prior to the controversy, the Pro Bowl looked to soon be working on a new deal that would have likely made him one of the top paid receivers in the NFL.

Wednesday evening the Chiefs released a statement that they would not have any further comment while there is an ongoing investigation by the Department for Children and Families.

Fans can’t help but remember a similar situation last fall when then Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt made headlines after new video surfaced of an altercation with a woman that led the organization to cut ties with Hunt.

Wednesday’s announcement came nearly 24 hours after the Chiefs traded their first-round pick in this week’s NFL draft to Seattle for defensive end Frank Clark.

That move has been called concerning by some due to accusations surrounding Clark about an incident of alleged abuse of a girlfriend in 2014 that led to him being kicked off the University of Michigan football team.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for further updates.