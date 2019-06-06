KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today is the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
It was June 6th, 1944 when Allied forces launched a massive and bloody invasion of Nazi occupied France.
On that day, the outcome of World War II was still very much in doubt and a young Kansas Citian was just getting ready to make his mark on the war.
Fast forward to present day 2019 and the faded envelope Edward Matheny, Jr. carries with him. Inside are close to a dozen dog-eared black and white photos that show a handsome young Matheny fighting in different areas of the world.
One shows Matheny standing next to a military Jeep in Guam. Another was taken after Japan had surrendered and Matheny is shown sitting outside the emperor’s presidential palace in Tokyo.
A few years prior to the snapshots being taken, Matheny said he was in midshipmen school when D-Day was launched.
"Most of my classmates replaced the D-Day casualties,” he said.
Matheny Jr. says so many thousands of men died in the D-Day invasion that the Navy was fast-tracking the next wave of officers.
When he began his naval training, the young Matheny had never set foot on a ship and yet, just three months later, he was an officer in the United States Navy. However, he laughed as he said he still wasn't old enough to buy a drink at a bar.
"The Navy was anxious for my services,” he said.
Now 92 years old, Matheny recalls his time serving in World War II like it was yesterday.
And, why not? The young officer's first assignment placed him side by side among the Navy's top leadership.
"I was sent right straight to the commander-in-chief of the Pacific fleet,” he said.
Matheny worked underneath Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz. His job, called “flag plot,” was to mark every military development happening in the Pacific on a huge chart for the Navy brass's war planning.
"It was all top-secret stuff and we were privy to everything that happened and if it involved ships we'd plot it on this chart,” he said. “If a submarine was there, we knew where they were and knew if they were friend or foe."
Later in the war and hungry for action, he requested sea-duty.
"It may seem odd, but most of us didn't want to be left out,” he said. “Didn't want to get shot or killed but, on the other hand, wanted to be part of what was going to be the biggest thing in our lives."
In the summer of 1945, Matheny got his wish. He had a new job, but it meant he was on a ship heading to be among the first to lead an invasion of Japan.
Military leaders knew the casualty rate would be catastrophically high. "I'm very lucky that I didn't come home with wounds, either mentally or physically,” he said.
Everything changed when President Harry Truman gave the order to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagaski, Japan.
A few days later Japan's emperor announced unconditional surrender. With that, Matheny went from invader to Japanese occupier.
As he reflected on the part he played in world war two, Matheny looked at one last snapshot before putting it back in the faded envelope. That one was taken a few months after Japan surrendered. His handwritten note on back says the picture was snapped on Nov. 8, 1945.
It shows sailors preparing for an event on the deck of the U.S.S. New Jersey. Matheny was aboard the New Jersey in the Tokyo Bay when the picture was taken.
Then, he squints and points to the upper right-hand corner of the picture. “Look at that,” he said. Anchored just a few hundred yards away from the New Jersey is the massive Japanese battleship Negato.
The young man from Kansas City truly did have a front row seat to history. "I'm just amazed that I was part of all that,” he said.
After the war, he returned to Kansas City and he practiced law. He would later help establish local television station KCPT. After that, he served 15 years as St. Luke's hospital president.
He's also authored several books including “The Pursuit of a Ruptured Duck: When Kansas Citians Went to War,” which details his war experiences and those of other Kansas Citians.
