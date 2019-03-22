OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A bicyclist died from injuries sustained Friday after a crash with a vehicle.
Officers were called at 9:35 a.m. Friday on 135th Street at Caenen.
Police said a vehicle was travelling east on 135th Street approaching Quivira when it struck the cyclist heading in the same direction.
The cyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Just after 9 p.m., authorities said the cyclist had died from those injuries.
The cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and there were no indications of impairment regarding the driver of vehicle, police said.
