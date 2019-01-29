KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Change is headed to Arrowhead Stadium.
The Kansas City Chiefs announced a list of upgrades on Monday that they'll be doing this off-season.
One that many fans will probably care about most is cup holders coming to the upper deck.
"It has been a decade since our last major renovation to Arrowhead Stadium was completed and we’ve been taking an extensive look at areas we can address as we move towards future seasons,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We are excited about these projects and look forward to the work beginning in the coming days and weeks.”
Another addition will be a modernization of the Arrowvision scoreboard. The Chiefs say it will still look the same but it will feature new LED panels for an enhanced picture.
The entire upper deck will also have a re-application of waterproofing to help protect the enclosed space located below on the Club Level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.