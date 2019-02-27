KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A police pursuit that crossed onto both sides of the state line ended near the area of 28th and Southwest Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.
The pursuit began in Missouri before the suspect crossed into Kansas then jumped back across the state line.
BREAKING: Police chase near I-35 and 7th St. Trwy - suspect crossed into KS and the back into MO. If you’re out be careful! @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/xvFlEHYCig— Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) February 27, 2019
A police helicopter tracked the suspect vehicle as it sped through traffic into the downtown area near Crown Center.
The driver of the vehicle finally pulled over on Southwest Boulevard, surrendering to officers who had quickly swarmed the area.
Suspect caught! He’s in the red shirt. I’m gathering more details. Standby.. pic.twitter.com/SONRjdOnCL— Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) February 27, 2019
The vehicle has been towed from the scene, and officers are still working on the investigation.
Vehicle was just towed from scene - suspect is in cuffs and was loaded into a police cruiser. pic.twitter.com/giUahXHKRV— Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) February 27, 2019
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
