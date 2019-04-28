Kansas City, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a car and train collided in KCK overnight.
Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the accident at Kaw Dr. and Turner Diagonal involving a train and a car.
The police initially said no one was injured, but said later in the day that one person sustained critical injuries. They were taken to a local hospital and are stable, awake, and talking.
No other information is available at this time.
