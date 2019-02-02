JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has been critically injured in a house fire that happened on Saturday morning.
The fire happened just before 9 a.m. in the 9800 block of Missouri Highway 7, which is in the Lake Lotawana area across from gate three.
Multiple fire agencies were called to help put out the fire.
The home is considered a total loss.
No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.