KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local congressman helped pull a man to safety who was injured in a crash on Black Friday.
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the wreck, which has left at least one person with critical injuries.
It happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 5000 block of E. Gregory Blvd.
According to a statement from the office of Emanuel Cleaver, the congressman was on his way to a meeting and happened to drive up to the scene of the head-on crash shortly after it happened.
"Like other drivers had done," the statement said, "the Congressman got out of his car and immediately rushed to the scene to help."
As he got closer, he saw there was a man who was unconscious behind the wheel of one of the cars and that there was a fire spreading across the engine block quickly.
Cleaver then joined three other bystanders in pulling the man to safety.
Then, two of the bystanders helped keep the man conscious as Congressman Cleaver tried to put out the fire.
When the paramedics arrived, Cleaver "returned on his way."
“I was just helping, the same as every other person on the scene," Cleaver said in the statement. "Tonight, my prayers will be for this man and his family during this holiday season.”
A witness told KCTV5 News at the scene the road may have been slick.
