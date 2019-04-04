KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Multiple people were injured in a crash that happened on Thursday evening.
The crash happened in the 800 block of S. 7th Street, which is between Miami Avenue and Osage Avenue, at about 3 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
According to police, the driver of a silver Honda Pilot was traveling south on 7th Street when it crossed lanes into oncoming traffic and hit a tan Mercury Mountaineer that was headed north.
There were seven people in the Mercury, including "several" minors police said, who sustained critical injuries. The person driving the Honda was also critically injured.
All eight were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
According to a witness, one SUV was pulling out of the cell phone store in the area and hit the other one, which had a family in it.
The crash is still being investigated by the authorities.
