KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in the hospital with critical injuries after being involved in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Cookingham and Skyview.
According to the police, the driver of a Dodge Ram pulled out northbound in front of the path of a Kia Sportage that was headed west.
Both people inside the Kia were taken to a local hospital. The driver, a 77-year-old man, is in critical condition.
The driver was the only person in the Dodge and was not injured.
