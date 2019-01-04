KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police said one man is in the hospital following a shooting on Friday night.
It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Troost Market, a convenience store located near the corner of Troost Avenue and East 80th Street.
A witness told police they saw the gunman run from the scene.
The victim, who may have been shot in the chest, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have blocked off the area to investigate.
At least 10 shell casings have been found near the shooting scene.
