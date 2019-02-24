KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- Two people were critically hurt following a wreck in KCK on Sunday morning.
The wreck occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in the area of 29th Street and Parallel Parkway.
Kansas City, KS., Police Chief Terry Zeigler says two people were transported to the hospital with "severe injuries."
This is a developing story.
