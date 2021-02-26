Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- A young man who turns 21 this weekend has been given a gift from a Jackson County judge.

During a family court hearing today, a Jackson County judged ruled that services must continue for Leo until the end of September.

Leo was about to “age out” of life as he knows it.

He has severe autism and needs help eating and getting dressed. He does not speak.

His case is even more complicated because he is not a US citizen.

Leo has lived in a safe home for years. He entered foster care when his birth mother was accused of abuse or neglect.

Many people were working furiously to keep Leo from being tossed out on the streets on his birthday. Among them, Lori Ross with Foster Adopt and Connect and yesterday, State Representative Robert Sauls introduced HB 1335 to prevent the aging out of those in foster care during a pandemic.

In the end, advocates say the judge correctly interpreted a federal directive that stated foster kids cannot age out during the pandemic.

But the battle for services for Leo continues. Advocates say they must resolved the immigration issue and transfer his care to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

That is what usually happens when people age out but still require services.