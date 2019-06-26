KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A sinkhole that originally occurred on Monday at 35th and Gilliam, has now caught the attention of mayor elect Quinton Lucas.
He jokingly tweeted, “I told y’all we need to fix up the streets.”
I told y'all we needed to fix up the streets. pic.twitter.com/ZZsvXucZLB— Quinton Lucas (@QuintonLucasKC) June 25, 2019
“What that’s about it’s actually kind of a sign that whether it be water, whether it be public works, whether it be any other departments, we have real infrastructure issues we have to address,” Lucas said.
Three pipes underneath the pavement burst and caused dirt under the road to wash away, leaving behind a huge sinkhole. Contractors have since made it nearly double the size as they work to replace a 60-inch pipe and repair other damage.
Heather Frierson, Media Relations Coordinator for KC Water, said they have hundreds of thousands of miles of pipes throughout the city, and they use video and listening technology to monitor some of them.
“We’re doing the best we can to monitor these pipes throughout the city. When we see areas that have a dip in the roadway, we kind of keep an eye on that area because the pavement is sinking so you just kind of just watch as you go along and try to repair them the best we can,” Frierson said.
Infrastructure was a big sticking point for Lucas during his recent mayoral campaign. He believes fixing things in advance will lead to less interruptions like this.
“It’s more of measurement of kind of at what percentage level is a road or is a sewer or is a bridge and actually doing those assessments and then funding your infrastructure spent on that preventative work first,” Lucas said.
Water was restored to residents in the area Tuesday. Engineers hope to have everything repaired by this weekend.
