KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An emergency order took effect Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes in the United States.
Southwest announced the airline is immediately complying by removing 34 Max 8 crafts from scheduled service.
Before the emergency order was announced, 55 flights on 737 Max 8 craft were scheduled to depart from KCI Wednesday through March 30.
Southwest Airlines said they are working to use every available aircraft in their fleet to replace the grounded Max 8 planes, which make up less than 5 percent of the airline’s daily flights.
Any customer who was booked on a cancelled Max 8 flight can rebook an alternate flight without any additional fees within 14 days of their original date of travel.
Wednesday’s emergency order came after new information was developed from the wreckage of a crashed 737 Max 8 in Ethiopia that killed 149 passengers and eight crew members.
Investigators believe there are possible similarities between that crash and another deadly crash in Indonesia last October that killed 184 passengers and five crew members.
Several travelers told KCTV5 News they agree with the emergency order grounding the aircraft, calling it a safe step to take until a thorough investigation is complete.
“With our cars we get recalls. It’s inconvenient but in the long run we are going to be safer. I think it’s important,” traveler Beverley Taylor said.
According to the FAA, possible similarities between the two deadly crashes warrants further investigation of the possibility of a shared cause that needs to be better understood and addressed.
