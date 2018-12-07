KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Crews responded to a fire involving a trash truck at a Kansas City, Kansas, gas station early Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responded just before 1 p.m. to the 2700 block of Fairfax. Crews said the initial report of an explosion was actually the tires popping on the truck.
Officials with Deffenbaugh confirmed the vehicle was one of the company’s compressed natural gas trucks.
The company added that it is thought the fire started while the truck operator was dumping a container. Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.
No injuries were reported in the incident and no other vehicles were involved.
