LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Lawrence crews responded to a fire at Lawrence Energy Center.
Crews were responding to a fire at the Lawrence Energy Center on Wednesday evening.
The fire was first reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the power station at 1250 North 1800 Road, which is operated by Westar Energy.
The fire was caused by an oil leak in the generation unit.
At 8:00 p.m., the fire was called under control and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical personnel were investigating.
The plant’s fire prevention unit did activate and helped contain the fire. The Lawrence Energy Center is still operating; however, the damaged unit will be off line for several days.
All of the employees were able to get out safely, and there were no injuries.
There is no power out due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. At this time, there is no dollar damage estimate
