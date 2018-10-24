KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Kansas City police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash on East Truman Road and Jackson Avenue.
Multiple people have been extricated from the scene. At least three ambulances have been ordered.
The crash happen just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
This is developing story, refresh page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.