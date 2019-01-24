KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City are responding to the scene of a hit and run crash Thursday afternoon that involved a school bus.
Officers said the crash happened near East 38th Street and Flora Avenue just after 3 p.m.
One passenger was on the bus at the time, but there is not yet information on any injuries to the passenger or bus driver.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
