KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Utility crews are working to repair a gas leak in Kansas City, Kansas, Friday afternoon.
Crews from Atmos Energy responded to the area of North 74th Drive and State Avenue to repair a two-inch natural gas line around 3:20 p.m.
Trucks from the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department also responded to the scene.
According to the utility crews, a contractor struck the line. The gas flow has been shut off to the line and crews are making necessary repairs.
