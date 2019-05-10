KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities are responding to a crash on an overpass crossing Interstate- 470.
The wreck occurred passed Colbern Road in Lee’s Summit.
The westbound lanes of I- 470 were closed but have now been reopened.
Police arrested the driver. Officials say the man was driving with no license and no insurance.
Authorities say the vehicle lost control on eastbound Colbern and overturned.
