HENRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Crews with the Clinton Fire Department rescued a woman Monday after she fell 15 feet down a covered well.
The firefighters were sent to the scene six miles east of town just after 3 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the woman clinging to rocks on the side of the well to stay above the water.
EMS crews from Golden Valley EMS and Pettis County EMS also responded to the scene and began evaluating the woman.
Fire crews were able to lower a firefighter into the well, and he was able to fit the woman with a harness that allowed crews at the surface to pull her out of the well.
Medical personnel evaluated the woman, who was then evacuated by helicopter to Kansas City where she was treated and later released.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in this rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.