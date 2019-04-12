KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Recovery crews were out at Longview Lake on Friday night.
Witnesses said a woman drove her car into the lake about two hundred feet from shore just after 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the MSHP said that they had recovered a body from the lake. She has been identified as 22-year-old Gerran D. Stone from Raytown.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is handing the investigation.
